Wow, what a week for the Dolphins and what a week for fantasy. The wide receivers and running backs went off this week; let’s start with the Dolphins’ top performers:

De’Von Achane (pronounced A-Chan) – 51.3

Raheem Mostert – 45.2

Tyreek Hill – 30.7

Tua Tagovailoa – 28.36

Honorable mention: Robbie Chosen – 13.8

When a team scores 70 points, it’s hard not to enjoy a fantasy feast. Shoutout to anyone else who managed to stack Tua and Tyreek as I did.

Dolphins players weren’t the only ones eating in fantasy this week; let’s take a look at some of the top performers around the league:

QB: Justin Herbert – 29.3

RB: De’von Achane – 51.3

WR: Keenan Allen – 45.46

TE: Sam LaPorta – 22.4

D/ST: Bills – 31.0

K: Matt Gay – 24.0

Keenan Allen is having a resurgent year, and now, with Mike Williams out for the season with a torn ACL, expect him to get more work. Quentin Johnston owners, keep an eye out for the rookie to see more action in the Chargers’ offense; I expect him to eventually unseat Josh Palmer for the WR2 spot. As far as Achane, he saw the work behind Mostert due to Salvon Ahmed being out, but I don’t see coach McDaniel phasing him out after his explosive 203-yard and 4-touchdown day. I’m not saying he’s a lineup lock, but if you need a flex play, he’s worth a look.

Players like Ja’Marr Chase and AJ Brown finally put up the numbers you expected when you drafted them. Look for their production to continue, but keep an eye on Joe Burrow and his calf. Since we are discussing the Bengals, Tee Higgins had a rough game with only 4.1 points. You obviously can’t bench him, but hopefully, he gets his hands working again by next week.

A WR, you should keep an eye on his Adam Thielen, who had 31.5 points thanks to a late touchdown catch. Bryce Young might still be hurt for week 4, and it seems Theilen was a favorite target of backup Andy Dalton. CJ Stroud may be developing into a starting fantasy QB with 20.6 points; if he can continue to find WR Tank Dell (25.5) and create a rapport, that might be a good fantasy stack.

We’ll dive further into the players you can expect more from and the players you should start to steer away from in the Week 4 edition of Fin-Tasy w/Frank.