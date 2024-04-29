On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, giving out his 2024 Miami Dolphins draft grades. He goes through the 2024 Miami Dolphins draft class, breaks down every pick, and gives a grade based on his grading criteria. He explains his grading criteria, which may differ from how other outlets grade drafts. He isn’t “predicting” if a player will be great or not; he is grading each pick on where they were picked, who else was available, how they help the team in the short term and long term, and what is their pathway to getting on the field and having the most success. He closes the show by talking about the job Chris Grier did with this draft and the job he has done with this offseason overall. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

