Miami Dolphins superstar WR Jaylen Waddle has cleared concussion protocol as of Thursday, it was announced. Waddle was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and with this news he is out of the protocol, it would be a safe guess he will be active and play on Sunday, baring any setbacks.

