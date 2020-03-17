The Dolphins are staying busy on Tuesday with their second deal of the day. Running Back Jordan Howard has agreed to terms with the Dolphins on a 2 year contract worth $10 million. Howard is 25 years and was a 5th roudn pick of the Bears in 2016. Howard immediately becomes the Dolphins lead running back at this time although it is expected Miami will look to add another running back in the early rounds of the 2020 draft.

Jordan Howard is a solid signing as I have felt he was mis-used in Chicago near the end of his time there and wasn't used enough in Philly. I am a big fan of this move and at a reasonable contract for only 2 years. pic.twitter.com/kqeGANDfqK — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 17, 2020

In 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles Howard averaged 4.4 yards per carry in 10 games and had 6 touchdowns. In four seasons in the NFL Howard has rushed for 6,9,9, and 6 touchdowns. In 2016 and 2017 he ran for over 1100+ yards each year. Howard gives the Dolphins a young bruising running back who ran run between the tackles and get the touch yards on short yardage and goal line situations. The Dolphins were rumored to be in on Melvin Gordon the free agent RB from the Chargers but with this signing they will no longer pursue him moving forward.

Dolphins and former Eagles' RB Jordan Howard reached agreement on a two-year deal worth north of $10 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

