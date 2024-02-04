It’s Mock Draft season, and NFL.com Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm put out his first Mock Draft of the season. Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

With the 21st pick in Round 1, Eric Edholm of NFL.com has the Miami Dolphins selecting…

Jackson Powers- Johnson G/C Oregon

“Mike McDaniel’s offense could use an upgrade on the interior offensive line, and I believe Powers-Johnson has the movement skills and acumen to be effective inside at either guard or center. There’s not a ton of worry about the hamstring strain that caused JPJ to drop out of the Senior Bowl being a long-term issue.”