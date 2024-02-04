On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike discusses the Miami Dolphins hiring Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator. Mike talks about Weaver’s history as a defensive line coach and his one year as a defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans, what went wrong that one year in Houston, and what style and type of defense he will run. How will he call a different game from Vic Fangio, and what principles from a Rex Ryan defense will we now see in Miami? Then Mike talks about what challenges Weaver is walking into with this Dolphins defense as it may look like a very different defense than we saw in 2023. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

