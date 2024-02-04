With the Reese’s Senior Bowl now completed, there is a lot of new information on all of the draft prospects that took part in the event. Based on this new information, Christian Kirby II of SI put out his Post Reese’s Senior Bowl Mock Draft.

Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. In this latest Mock, he has Miami selecting with the 21st pick in Round 1….

Jer’Zhan Morgan -DT- Illinois

From PFN

Height: 6’2″

6’2″ Weight: 295 pounds

295 pounds Position: Defensive Tackle

Defensive Tackle School: Illinois

Illinois Current Year: Redshirt Junior

Strengths

Has excellent natural leverage and all-encompassing alignment versatility.

Explosive, high-energy athlete who can invade gaps with his spry mobility and zeal.

Firework out of his stance who can instantly correct his leverage and alignment.

Hyper-elite torso flexibility allows him to peel and seep his way through anchors.

Has the bend to rush from 5 and 7-tech, using high-end ankle flexion and hand usage.

Slippery rusher who processes blocking angles and combo blocks startlingly quickly.

Constant leverage mismatch, capitalizing with superb feel and weight distribution.

Comes off the line with red-hot energy and doesn’t relent into contact, fighting through.

Has enough power to generate initial balance-eroding shock on push-pull moves.

Flashes impressive core and grip strength when anchoring and shedding moving blocks.

Surgical one-gapper who wins with well-executed clubs, chops, and rips.

Can pry past arms with precise cross-chop-rip combos, using bend to veer through gaps.

Hands are always active and violent, even through second and third attempts.

Can throw blockers aside after baiting them into overextending, then flow to the ball.

Shows off exceptional athleticism and pursuit speed for his size in space.

Weaknesses