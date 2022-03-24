On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike, Ian, and Tom break down all of the huge news of the past 24 hours in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They talk about the BLOCKBUSTER Trade the Dolphins made for Tyreek Hill. The guys talk about what this means for Miami on the field, how this opens up their offense, how Hill and Waddle will do wonders for this offense in 2022, and what this means for Tua. They also talk about the other huge news from Tuesday and the Dolphins signing left tackle Terron Armstead. Is the addition of Armstead and Connor Williams enough or does Miami need another free agent center and/or right tackle? Plus, with no picks in rounds 1 and 2 of this year’s draft, should the Dolphins continue to spend money in free agency? Or focus on the later rounds of the draft to fill holes on this roster? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.