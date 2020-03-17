The ink isn’t yet dried on day 1 of the “Tampering” period before the launch of the NFL’s new league year. Already the Miami Dolphins front office led by Chris Grier launched opening salvos that reverberate throughout the NFL. The AFC East and the NFL has been put on notice. Recapping the first day just keeps your pulse racing.

First thing to take note of throughout the NFL, most of the higher-priced Free Agents are signing for shorter terms, this is probably because of the new CBA. The dollar amount of the cap look to get a boost in year three and four, so shorter contracts and hitting free agency again will mean another opportunity for players to get another big contract in a fourth or fifth year. The Dolphins, for all the dollars spent in theory today will look to be in the same cap situation in three years, when that cap balloons, and that’s part of why the numbers on these signings are important.

***NEW*** https://t.co/jTLjtUE3tr Breaking News Audio!!! We talk Van Noy, Jones, Flowers, Shaq, and the Brady Rumor! https://t.co/0oq4Xt8ebF — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 17, 2020

Ereck Flowers

The day started with the acquisition of Ereck Flowers. The former maligned Tackle for the New York Giants found new life when he was asked to move to the Guard position. What we know is he is a much better guard in Washington than he was a tackle in New York. Flowers offers versatility along the line, who will primarily play Left Guard, but can play a bit of Tackle in an emergency. Most Importantly is, the Dolphins can get out of the contract in two years, or even a year if they choose to eat the dead cap after next year, which they have been known to do in recent memory. Flores with all of today’s signings shows, that versatility is a high priority.

Shaq Lawson

The Dolphins might be out of the Edge market in the draft, since bringing in Shaq Lawson from Buffalo. A player who can be good against the run and above average in the passing game. Financially it’s a three-year deal that the team can get out of in two. He presents a huge upgrade at the position over Charles Harris and should mix incredibly well with Vince Biegel on either side of the defense, again the versatility has a heightened importance for Coach Flores.

Byron Jones

Now we get nuts. No way in the world thought that I would be writing about new Dolphin Cornerback and former Dallas Cowboy Byron Jones. Admittedly, this is the signing I am most leery of. Not because Jones isn’t an excellent player at the position, who is another chess piece that can play CB very well, but for what it means for current Corner Xavien Howard. The Dolphins can very well keep both players and it could be an absolute nightmare to game plan against. However, I have this creeping fear that Howard is moved. If Howard stays? Would any QB want to face off against this defense?

Kyle Van Noy

This signing is a DolphinsTalk.com special. It also solidifies the Linebacker Core and offers more versatility in the front seven. The Amoeba defense and Coach Flores just added another super versatile Linebacker that played for Flores in New England. The Dolphins now have run defense and pass rush help with a super smart instinctive player and this, along with the other Defensive agreements today will have Dolphin fans dreaming of a top 5 defense.

The team also signed special team ace, and Defensive backfield Depth player Clayton Fejedelem, who was the Special Teams captain for the Cincinnati Bengals.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE