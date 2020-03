Mike Florio and Chris Simms of NBC’s Pro Football Talk discussed what teams may be a good fit for Cam Newton and the Dolphins came up. Mike Florio was all for it saying its a perfect fit while Chris Simms started off as saying it wasn’t a good fit but did a total 180 and was convinced Miami might be the perfect fit for Newton.

