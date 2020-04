The Two Old Dolfans were guests of The Man Cave show on 1210am in Miami on April 21st. Alex and Scott had the opportunity to converse with hosts Andy Korge and Sebastian Alvarez about the upcoming draft. Names are named, and some are mispronounced (including Scott’s). Philosophies are discussed. Needs are addressed. A bit of sarcasm and humor floats. It was a fun twenty some minutes. Listen in, just in case you haven’t had enough draft talk already…

