On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are back with a brand new episode talking about all of the happenings in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, they talk about The Athletic’s rankings of NFL quarterbacks and where Tua came in on that list. Is it accurate? Too low? They break it down. Then they talk about Jaylen Waddle’s placement on the NFL Top 100 List as well as Adam Rank of the NFL Network’s prediction of Miami’s 2023 season, which seemed to have fans agreeing with him and making them upset all at the same time. Plus, they have a full rundown of Monday’s training camp practice, which was the first Dolphins practice in pads of this camp. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

