On ESPN First Take Tuesday, Stephen A Smith said he does not like listening to Mike McDaniel speak. He went on a long rant and said McDaneil needs to “just shut up and coach the team.” Watch the full video below.

Stephen A Smith Does Not Like Mike McDaniel. He says regarding McDaniel – “I don’t like listening to this Man.” pic.twitter.com/ECwhYmcCjp — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 1, 2023