On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike opens the show sharing his thoughts on the harsh comments Stephen A Smith of ESPN said about Mike McDaniel on Tuesday’s FirsT Take episode. Mike talks about why it is unfair to put all of Tua’s injuries from last season at the feet of Mike McDaniel and that Stephen A is going out of bounds in his criticism of the Dolphins’ head coach. Also, Mike has a recap of Tuesday’s Maimi Dolphins practice and talks about what took place on the field and now about a week in which players look to be stepping up and making a name for themselves that we need to keep an eye on here as they have a legitimate chance to make this team and get playing time. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

