Stephen A Smith of ESPN First Take on Wednesday said he does not believe Tua’s Martial Arts work he has done this offseason will reduce the number of injuries he has this upcoming season. He also said if down between Miami and the Jets, then Dalvin Cook should sign with the NY Jets. Christopher “MAD DOG” Russo disagreed and thought Cook should sign with Miami. Watch the video clips below.

