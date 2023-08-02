Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress said on The Carton Show, which airs on FS1, that Dalvin Cook is going to sign with either the Miami Dolphins or the Dallas Cowboys and that the NY Jets are out of contention for his services. Last Sunday, Cook spent time in NY at the Jets headquarters and met with the Jets front office and coaching staff on a free agent visit. There have been conflicting reports out that Miami has made Cook an offer already, and the news of the Cowboys being in the mix is really the first we have heard them mentioned as a possible suitor for the superstar free-agent running back.

Craig Carton was the first to report a week ago that Cook was flying up to NY for a visit and he had that report 24 hours before the rest of the media then started reporting it.

uh oh – @plaxicoburress just said on @TheCartonShow that Dalvin Cook is going to the Cowboys or Dolphins and the Jets are out – — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) August 2, 2023

More on this story as it develops