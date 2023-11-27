On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by special guest Stephen D. Daniels from CLOCKBLOCKERS to talk about this weekend’s FedEx Takeover event he is hosting as Miami travels to Washington D.C. to take on the Commanders. Learn about what the event is if you do go and participate and what the event is all about. Stephen D. also gives his thoughts on Miami’s win over the Jets from this past Friday, their 8-3 start on the season, the injury to Jaelan Phillips and Terron Armstead, are Tua’s turnovers becoming an issue we need to start to worry about, and all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins happening at this time. Mike and Stephen go for 90 minutes…yes, 90 MINUTES talking about a variety of topics around this Miami Dolphins team on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST