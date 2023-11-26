On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike talks about all of the latest hot news in the world of the Miami Dolphins after their 34-13 win over the NY Jets. First, Mike talks about Jaelan Phillips’s injury, how Miami will replace his production on the field, and the report that Miami has some interest in free agent outside linebacker Derek Barnett, who was cut this past week by the Eagles. Should Miami bring him in to help replace Phillips? Mike gives his thoughts. Also, Terron Armstead will miss multiple games, per reports. Mike looks at all of the injuries on the Dolphins offensive line, and if you are hoping Miami will move on from Armstead after this season, well…Mike has some bad news for ya. To close out the show, Mike looks at the Dolphins’ salary cap situation heading into next year and if it is possible to keep Christian Wilkins beyond this season. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

