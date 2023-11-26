In the wake of a commanding Black Friday performance, the Miami Dolphins find themselves not merely reveling in the glory of victory but setting their sights on a higher goal—the coveted AFC East crown. Securing an impressive 8-3 record, the team is brimming with optimism after a dominant 34-13 victory against the New York Jets. Their focus now shifts to a postseason journey that has the potential to redefine their story.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the maestro of this football symphony, remains a portrait of humility and hunger. “The sky’s the limit for us,” he asserts, his eyes reflecting a determination that transcends the immediate triumph. “Whatever we want to accomplish, everything is right there in front of us, and we basically turn it on fate here in this league. So, we have to continue stacking those wins.”

As the regular season winds down, the Dolphins’ path looks even stronger with a favorable schedule ahead. Four of their last five games unfold on their home field, a stronghold where they have emerged unscathed in every encounter this season. The upcoming trio of opponents carries losing records, a statistical advantage that, coupled with the Dolphins’ impeccable record against sub-.500 teams this season paints an encouraging picture.

The match against the Jets lifted their playoff hopes and showcased the Dolphins’ strong offense. A staggering 395 yards of total offense unfolded on the field, a testament to their skill despite three turnovers, a recurring theme in the past two games.

Tagovailoa’s recent performance, while solid, reveals areas for improvement. With 21 completions out of 30 passes, totaling 243 yards, he secured one touchdown but faced two interceptions. Despite feeling good about his game, he acknowledges the need for further improvement.

While their offense shines, the Dolphins’ defense stands strong and consistent. Facing the Jets, they limited their opponents to just 159 total yards, making it the fourth straight game holding rivals to under 300 yards. Coach Mike McDaniel credits the defensive improvement to players taking responsibility and working together seamlessly in all aspects of the game.

What’s Really Working

A key reason for the Dolphins’ recent success is their strong defense against running plays. Following a week where they limited the Las Vegas Raiders to their lowest rushing total in six seasons (36 yards), the team replicated their skills against the Jets, allowing a mere 29 yards on ten carries. This marks the fewest yards rushing Miami has conceded in a game since 2017. Impressively, they have not allowed any team to reach the 110-yard rushing mark in 10 straight games.

What Needs Help

While the Dolphins revel in their defensive achievements, a discernible Achilles’ heel emerges in the form of ball security. Six turnovers in the last two games, including two interceptions by Tagovailoa against the Jets, dim the shine on an otherwise stellar performance. It is crucial to address this weakness as the team prepares for tougher opponents in the upcoming games.

Stock Up

In the spotlight of positivity, safety Jevon Holland shines as a standout contributor. His interception against Jets quarterback Tim Boyle was impressive, scoring a remarkable 99-yard return. This not only highlighted his defensive skill but also added to the Dolphins’ success this season.

Stock Down

Amidst the jubilation of victory, Tagovailoa’s two interceptions against the Jets, one of which resulted in a touchdown, flagged a potential area of concern. Responsible for multiple turnovers in three of Miami’s past four games, the quarterback recognizes the need to temper his aggression for the collective good of the team.

Injuries

The triumph against the Jets comes at a cost, with linebacker Jaelan Phillips facing the harsh reality of a season-ending injury—a torn Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter. Despite past struggles with oblique and back injuries, he stood out with 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and an interception in just eight games. The team faces a challenge without this key defensive player as they move through the later part of the season. Safety Jevon Holland also exited the field with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. The starting offensive linemen are dealing with multiple injuries, and left tackle Terron Armstead is now labeled as week to week due to a quad injury.

Key Number

As the Dolphins continue, a significant stat adds depth to their journey. Raheem Mostert’s two extra rushing touchdowns against the Jets make him the NFL leader with a total of 13 for the season. It’s the best season yet! Our running back secured the fourth-highest rushing touchdowns in franchise history. Not just on the ground, he scored two receiving touchdowns, bringing his season total to 15—ranking second in the NFL.

Next Steps

With the Washington Commanders on the horizon for the Dolphins’ next Sunday matchup, the narrative pivots from the triumphs of Black Friday to the challenges that lie ahead. As Miami aims for the top spot in the AFC East, the journey becomes a careful mix of skill, strategy, and resilience. The Dolphins, a team not merely content with success but driven by the pursuit of excellence, now find themselves at the crossroads of expectation and ambition.

The Washington clash signifies more than a game. Can they keep up the momentum against a strong opponent, or will the weaknesses from recent games come back to trouble them? As the Dolphins script their journey through the unpredictable theater of the NFL, the football world watches with a mix of anticipation and curiosity.

The tale of the Miami Dolphins in the 2023 NFL season is more than a sequence of wins and losses. It is a narrative of resilience, adaptation, and the unyielding pursuit of a goal long-eluding this storied franchise—the AFC East crown. The next part of the story is about to unfold. With their talent and determination, the Miami Dolphins are ready to create a memorable tale that could resonate in football history.