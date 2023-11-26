The Miami Dolphins won the first-ever Black Friday NFL game with a 34-13 victory over the New York Jets. The Dolphins now have a record of 3-1 in the AFC East and an 8-3 overall record. This victory, however, is bittersweet. Even though the Dolphins walked out of MetLife stadium as winners, the mood for most fans was somber. Standout pass rusher Jaelan Phillips was carted off the field in the fourth quarter due to what the team announced as an Achilles injury. This is devastating because Phillips has started ramping up his production with six sacks in his last five games.

Offense

First, let’s talk about the two end-of-half interceptions thrown by Tua. The first one, which resulted in a touchdown for the Jets’ defense, was a bad read and a bad throw. Tua will tell you the same thing, and I’m sure he would love to have that ball back. The second was a routine out route to Tyreek Hill, and DJ Reed made an excellent play on the ball. Aside from those two mistakes, the offense was moving, especially during the third quarter. The Dolphins’ best drive was a 15-play, 92-yard drive that resulted in a Raheem Mostert touchdown run.

With 395 total yards against one of the better defenses in the league, it’s hard to say that the offense looked terrible. However, due to the standard set by our week three performance against the Denver Broncos, this output seems subpar. Another bright spot is the third down conversion rate, which had been emphasized due to multiple failed attempts in third and short situations. The offense converted 11 of 16 third-down opportunities, allowing fans a chance to breathe.

Defense

The highlight of the day was brought to us by Jevon Holland when he returned a Jets Hail Mary attempt 99 yards for a touchdown. That play sent the Dolphins into the locker room with momentum. Jerome Baker also recorded an interception off of a tipped pass. The defensive line also did their job against the Jets’ porous O-Line, recording seven sacks. This defense performs at a top-five level and will help tremendously in the coming months.

If both sides of the ball continue to work in harmony, the Miami Dolphins will be very tough to beat for any team in the league. Even with the loss of Phillips, this defense should continue to play at a high level.

What’s Next?

The Dolphins now benefit from nine days of rest before their next game against the Washington Commanders. A question we all have now: will Chris Grier look to find a replacement for Phillips? As I see it, we have two viable options currently on the market. The Indianapolis Colts recently released Shaquille Leonard; he cleared waivers and is now a free agent. He could bring depth to the inside linebacker position if Leonard is added, allowing Andrew Van Ginkel to step in as a pass rusher. Leonard could also be invaluable working with Jerome Baker and David Long, as he has been a stellar off-ball linebacker since joining the league.

The other option is the recently released Derek Barnett. Barnett, who the Eagles released, has yet to clear waivers, but if he does, he could add immediate relief to the loss of Phillips. If the Dolphins choose not to add anyone, we still have Emmanuel Ogbah, who could see the field more now, making his contract worth it.

The Dolphins fully control their path to an AFC East division title and, with some help, can attain the top seed in the entire AFC. For now, the focus is on getting rest before a matchup with a tough Commanders team that seems to find ways to fight until the end. It’s victory Saturday, so let’s enjoy the weekend and hope that the Bills, Chiefs, and Ravens all lose their matchups on Sunday.