In this clip from “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho”, Shannon Sharpe & Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson react to Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos getting destroyed by Tua Tagovailoa & the Miami Dolphins in a NFL-record 70-20 beatdown. Shannon explains why the problems for the Denver Broncos are bigger than one embarrassing game, while Chad tries to argue that it will get better for the Broncos from here.