Josh Moser of WSVN 7 reports that Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Jones suffered an MCL sprain in his knee per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The injury is expected to keep Jones out 4-6 weeks. He is not having surgery, and he will rehab the injury. Jones was injured Saturday in the game vs. Houston. Jones had been competing for the starting Miami Dolphins left guard spot in training camp and is the top back-up at right guard behind Robert Hunt. Jones started 7 games for Miami last season when Liam Eichenberg went down to injury.

Per his agent, @DrewJRosenhaus , #Dolphins OL Robert Jones suffered an MCL sprain in his knee and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. He is not expected to undergo surgery. Was in a battle for a starting O-line spot. #FinsUp #NFLPreseason pic.twitter.com/sCh4pR4xw9 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 20, 2023



