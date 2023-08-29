WR Cedrick Wilson has restructured his contract to lower his cap number in order to stay a member of the Miami Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport. The contract will now void after 2023 and will lower his base salary to $2 million. With incentives, he can still make $7.25 million and he is guaranteed to make $5 million this season. Wilson will now be a free agent after the season.

