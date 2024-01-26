As the NFL offseason gains momentum, speculation and anticipation for the upcoming draft continue to swirl among fans and experts alike. NFL.com analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah have found themselves at odds over the Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick in their initial mock drafts.

Brooks, a former NFL defensive back, believes that the Dolphins will bolster their offensive line with the selection of Jackson Powers-Johnson, a promising talent hailing from the University of Oregon. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound interior offensive lineman is lauded for his agility, technique, and ability to protect the quarterback – qualities that could fortify the Dolphins’ offensive front and provide crucial support for Tua Tagovailoa.

Brooks wrote:

Beefing up the line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts.

On the flip side, Daniel Jeremiah, a former NFL scout within the Eagles and Ravens front offices, has charted a different course in his mock draft. Jeremiah projects the Dolphins to opt for Brian Thomas Jr., a dynamic wide receiver out of LSU. Thomas would serve as a bigger target for Tua than Tyreek Hill and Jeylen Waddle, as he is listed at 6-foot-4.

Jeremiah wrote:

Miami elects to build on a strength. I could see Thomas going much higher than 21st in the draft, but Tua Tagovailoa reaps the benefit in this scenario. Thomas gives the Dolphins some size — without sacrificing speed — alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Both analysts had Caleb Williams, the odds-on favorite on just about all online betting sites, projected to go first overall to the Chicago Bears

The divergence in opinions between Brooks and Jeremiah highlights the intriguing uncertainty surrounding the Dolphins’ draft strategy. Brooks’ projection is more in line with Mel Kiper’s prediction of offensive lineman, while Jeremiah’s is more a bit of an interesting divergence since the wide receiver position is already a strength of the Fins.

While Brooks and Jeremiah may differ on the Dolphins’ first-round pick, only time will reveal the true direction the team takes. Until then, the speculation will continue to fuel discussions and debates among football enthusiasts, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement as the NFL draft draws near.