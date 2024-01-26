Friday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is meeting today with the Green Bay Packers about their vacant defensive coordinator position, and he is also scheduled to meet with Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins this weekend. Schefter went on to say the Rams also have an interest in Staley as well for the same position. Staley was the Rams’ 2020 defensive coordinator, and their defense was ranked #1 in the NFL that season in points and yards allowed. Current Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a part of that Rams team.

Brandon Staley and Mike McDaniel do share the same agent, which in the NFL in the past has been known to create an arranged marriage, so to speak, in finding a coach a new landing spot. Much like the situation Staley is in currently. But with Staley having so many opportunities now, it may not play a factor.

