Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting sources are telling him that the Dolphins have requested an interview with Buffalo Bills linebacker coach Bobby Babich for their opening defensive coordinator job.

Babich is 40 years old and has been with the Bills since 2017. and has been in the role of assistant defensive backs coach, safeties coach, and linebackers coach. In 2026, he was the passing game coordinator at FIU, and prior to that, he spent time with the Panthers and Browns.

The #Dolphins requested an interview with #Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich for their defensive coordinator job, per source. That's three for Babich, who has emerged as a top young candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2024

