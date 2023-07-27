If there is something NFL-related that you think you should be able to bet on, chances are you already can. Sportsbooks are constantly introducing new betting markets for customers to wager on, so bettors can find countless NFL futures bets for their favorite teams or players. With all of these markets and bets, it can be hard to sift through all of them to find which ones are worth betting on, so I’ve gone through all of the Dolphins’ futures bets across sportsbooks to find the ones worthy of an investment.

Even though sports betting in Florida is not yet legal, that should not stop Dolphins fans or NFL fans in general from taking advantage of these bets.

Player Specific Bets

Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle to Have 1500+ Regular Season Receiving Yards (+100 on DraftKings): Starting it off, we’ll look at a bet that can be found in the “Team Special” section on DraftKings. Hill exceeded this number last season with 1,710 yards in the regular season, while Waddle was close to also breaking the 1500 mark with 1,356.

Both guys being able to put up those numbers with Tua Tagovailoa playing 13 games instead of the full season bodes well for this year if Tagovailoa stays healthy. It also helps that Miami was 7th in pass play percentage last season, and their offensive game plan will likely remain the same.

Tyreek Hill to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season (+200 on FanDuel): The wideout has only reached double figures with receiving touchdowns twice in his career, but he is coming off a season where he saw a career-high in both targets (170) and receptions (119). If Hill gets a healthy quarterback for the entire year, then there is no reason why he can’t reach double digits for the third time, especially since he ranked first in yards before catch last season and three other players ranked in the top five pulled in ten or more touchdowns.

Jaelen Phillips to Record 10+ Regular Season Sacks (+140 on FanDuel): While Phillips’ sack numbers went from 8.5 his rookie year to seven last season, the edge-rusher produced better all-around numbers last season. Phillips ranked 5th in PFF pass-rushing grade for edge-rushers in 2022, and he could be set to another step this season. Based on PFF’s 2023 offensive line rankings, the Dolphins will play eight teams ranked 16th or worse on those rankings, so between that and the fact that Miami was third in blitz percentage last season, I think it’s worth betting a half unit for Phillips to record double digits sacks.

Full Team Futures Bets

Miami Dolphins (-110) to Have More Wins than the New York Jets (on DraftKings): Not only is this a bet I’m sure no Dolphins fans will have trouble backing, but there is actual value in adding this to the futures betting card. According to Sharp Football Analysis’s strength of schedule model, the Jets and Dolphins have two of the hardest schedules in football, but the difference is the Dolphins have the better roster and have proven they can deal with tough schedules.

Last season the Dolphins were one of the two NFL teams to make the playoffs despite having one of the seven hardest schedules, and they were able to do it with their quarterback missing a few games completely. The Jets may have a Hall of Fame quarterback at the helm, but that doesn’t mean the roster can compete with this level of schedule.

Dolphins to Score 1+ in Every Regular Season Game (-105 on FanDuel): This market may be a little surprising that you can actually bet on it, but it is worth a look. The Dolphins ranked 9th in touchdowns per game last season with an average of 2.7, and they were covering this wager last season up until week 18 against the Jets. Being down to your third-string quarterback is never ideal, but the fact that Miami signed Mike White in the offseason to be the backup gives me more confidence that if Tagovailoa does miss a game or two, the offense can at least find the endzone.

Recap

While these five futures bets give a strong futures portfolio for bettors to have going into the season, others are certainly available, like win totals, if someone is looking to add more. The three biggest pieces of advice for bettors looking to add a few more futures bets to their card are to research, properly manage a bankroll, and look at each wager with realistic expectations, not a fan mindset.

It can be very easy from a fan mindset to buy into a lot of these futures bets and “team specials” that are available, but many of them are there for that reason. Many of these bets are bad investments, regardless of their price. For example, bettors can wager on Raheem Mostert to have over 75+ yards in eight or more regular season games at (+500). While that price is appealing, a little research would show he went over 75 yards in just three games in 2022 and plays in an offense that was 31st in rushes per game last season.