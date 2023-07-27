After a scorching hot start, it seemed like the Miami Dolphins’ breakout season in the AFC East was all set to be 2022. But one Tua Tagovailoa injury and a brutal wild card loss round loss to the Bills later, and the Dolphins were sent home much earlier than many would have expected at the end of November.

But, with a completely upgraded secondary, an explosive receiving room, and plenty of added depth, Miami is set to take the loaded AFC East by storm in 2023. It might just be the toughest division in football, but here’s why the Dolphins are the AFC East’s most feared contender.

South Beach is Dripping with Talent

On paper, this is simply the most stacked Dolphins’ roster in years.

When healthy, Tua Tagovailoa has proven himself as one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the game, and he’ll be throwing to two truly world-class receivers in, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Add in a speedy running back room led by Raheem Mostert and third-round pick Devon Achane, and this Dolphins offense might seriously be the fastest and most explosive in football.

Those secondary problems from last year? Well, let’s just say Jalen Ramsey will probably take care of that. The 3x All-Pro is teaming up with Xavien Howard alongside fellow new additions Cam Smith and DeShon Elliott to form what is suddenly quite a fearsome pass coverage squad.

Now, let’s dive into the details of how Miami has assembled this AFC East juggernaut.

A Potentially Electric Offense

Don’t get it twisted; when Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, this offense is absolutely terrifying. The NFL leader in net yards per attempt and quarterback rating last season, Tua is the perfect gunslinger to be throwing to perhaps the NFL’s most dynamic one-two receiving punch in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

In the run game, a late-career resurgence by Raheem Mostert was a breath of fresh air last season, and he’ll be backed up by one of our favorite picks in the draft in Texas A&M running back Devon Achane. An All-American in the 4×100 meter relay, Achane only adds to Miami’s overwhelming speed on the offense end.

There are still question marks around their offensive line, as well as their tight end group following the departure of Mike Gesicki, but if they can stay healthy, the Dolphins’ scoring attack should be among the very best in the league next season.

A Revamped Secondary

Outside of health, the Dolphins’ biggest Achilles’ heel last season was their secondary. Miami ranked 27th in passing yards allowed and just 29th in defensive interceptions. In an AFC East division that now includes Aaron Rodgers, they needed to make some major improvements this offseason in order to keep up.

And improve they did. Starting off with the big fish, a player of Jalen Ramsey’s caliber needs no introduction. Despite a slight decline last year, he’s still, without a doubt, one of the premier cornerbacks in all of football and should immediately link up with Xavien Howard to form one of the league’s most feared duos in coverage.

Adding in second-round pick Cam Smith, an elite press corner out of South Carolina, and former Ravens and Lions safety DeShon Elliot, who should excel in Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme which allows safeties to impact the pass and run game, really help round out this group.

In a pass-first league, having such a good CB combo will make the Dolphins that much more dangerous, especially come playoff time.

More New Additions

Miami made more solid moves around the margins that you love to see from teams looking to make deep playoff runs.

An analytical darling, Titans LB David Long was the 17th-best linebacker in football last season, according to PFF, and he’ll be joining a Dolphins defense where he’ll have a major impact against the run and the pass.

Offensive lineman Dan Feeney is coming over from the Jets and will be a crucial depth piece who’s only missed two games over his six-year NFL career. Joining him is Braxton Berrios, a return specialist and short-yardage receiver who was arguably the best kick returner in the league in 2021.

Throw in a few more depth pieces like LB Malik Reed and QB Mike White, and the Dolphins have done a really good job filling out their roster with high-upside options that have the potential to hit big.

Could This be the Year?

With an elite young quarterback, arguably the best CB and WR duos in the league, and plenty of talent to go around on both sides of the ball, the Dolphins are primed to make some noise. This is a team that has serious capability to win the division for the first time since 2008 and a playoff game for the first time since 2000.

Are there still some weak points? Sure. But on paper, this is the best Miami Dolphins football team in years, and are deserving of the title as the AFC East Division’s most-feared contender.