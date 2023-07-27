Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is optimistic that his team will show up and show out this season. Tua stated in a recent interview that he feels the Dolphins are legitimate contenders for this year’s Super Bowl.

The quarterback recently spoke with Palm Beach Posts Joe Schad, stating that the team has potential and made improvements on both sides of the ball. The Dolphins enjoyed a successful playoff run in 2022 and hope to repeat that success in 2023.

Every year, sports fans pull for their favorite team, and sportsbooks post odds on who will be the Super Bowl favorites. Operators like DraftKings Sportsbook should have the Dolphins at premium odds to win this year due to last year’s performance and this year’s potential.

During the offseason, the team made major strides to boost the defense and reconfigure the offense. On the defense side, the team acquired Jalen Ramsey, an All-Pro cornerback, during a trade.

Tua says the Dolphins have a strong defensive lineup, and he is excited about the offensive unit. He thinks the offense is going to be dangerous and very, very scary.

For the team to be successful, Tua needs to remain healthy. He missed five starts last season, including one game during the playoffs. Several head injuries prevented Tua from performing at their full potential.

Even though the quarterback was not 100%, he enjoyed an impressive season. In 2022, he threw 3,548 years and had 25 touchdowns. Tua was subject to eight interceptions, which is relatively low.

The Dolphins are set up to be major players this year in the AFC, but they will have to go up against a more competitive conference. Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets is a top competitor, along with Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, Josh Allen of the Bills, Bengal’s Joe Burrow, Jaguar’s Trevor Lawrence, Charger’s Justin Herbert, and Raven’s Lamar Jackson.