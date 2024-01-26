It’s been a little over a week since the Dolphins season came to a devastating end, but there is still a lot to talk about. Although this season didn’t end as we wanted it to, there is still a lot to look forward to next season, and there is also a lot the team has to figure out in regard to players. Every year, the offseason is full of fans arguing with each other about who to sign, who to cut, who to trade, and everything else. So, of course, I am going to write about all that and see what I can come up with.

As the roster stands right now, the Dolphins would be more than $40M over the salary cap. Now, to be honest, I am not a cap expert, and I am not sure exactly how it works, but I think I understand the basics of it. If we are being honest, this means that one way or another, the Dolphins are going to have to move on from some expensive players, and the first ones to come to mind are Xavien Howard and Emmanuel Ogbah.

Let’s start with Howard, he has had an amazing career with the Dolphins, but we have to admit that the last two seasons he hasn’t been able to perform at the level he is expected to. So, taking that into account and the fact that he has a big cap hit this upcoming season, it might be safe to say that his time as a Dolphin has probably come to an end, and he will either be traded or released post-June 1st. it’s going to be hard to find a replacement for Howard, but I think the Dolphins have some promising young players on their roster and practice squad who could get a chance and maybe break out. I am referring to Ethan Bonner and Cam Smith, who barely got a chance to play this year and might have big opportunities coming up next year if the Dolphins decide to move on from Xavien Howard.

Ogbah is the easier decision, he has been a solid player for the dolphins in recent years and that’s why he has such a big contract, but this year for some reason he wasn’t on the field that much and didn’t perform up to his standards. The Dolphins did suffer a lot of injuries at the position, but there is a chance that both Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb could be back for the beginning of next season, and in that case, getting rid of Ogbah is probably the smart move. It could also be a move to help the Dolphins have space to resign Christian Wilkins and other players.

There are a lot more players that have to be discussed, like Andrew Van Ginkel, Brandon Jones, Deshon Elliot, and half of the WR room, but there will be time for all of them in future articles. For now, let’s wait until the Offseason really starts, and meanwhile, let’s argue with each other on Twitter about everything. #FinsUp (or whatever we are using now)