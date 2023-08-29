If I were the Miami Dolphins GM, I would start investing in the future and bracing myself for dramatic changes…

The current Miami Dolphins roster is top-heavy. With names such as Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey & Terron Armstead, it’s a huge draw. But the question is, will it win a Super Bowl? This team is full of promise and has lots of firepowers. It was repeatedly stated that “If Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy, the sky’s the limit.” We’ve heard this before, but how true is it? Is the sky truly the limit?

This Miami Dolphins roster is and can be a good team for the next few years, but I’m not sure how this team stacks up against the elite teams in the AFC, such as the Chiefs, Bengals & Bills. While these teams could regress, emerging teams like the Jaguars, Steelers, & Chargers could be ready to take the throne. There are still dark horse teams like the Ravens, Jets & Broncos who could always make pushes for deep playoff runs. In other words, the AFC is crowded, and there is no room for mediocrity when the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal. I would be remiss not to mention a team like the Texans, who could be very good in the coming years. Miami’s current window is tiny not just because of our temporary superstar rentals but also because of the competition we’re currently faced with.

As pessimistic as it may sound, I wonder if this top-heavy team has what it takes to beat the top teams in the postseason. You don’t spend the amount of money and draft picks on players like Bradley Chubb & Tyreek Hill just to compete. The expectation is for you to go big and take it all. With the team being so top-heavy, there have been too many holes left on this team to consider ourselves elite. Are we talented? Of course. But we are still an incomplete team. All-star teams don’t always translate to winning chips. I understand we’re trying to replicate what the LA Rams did in 2022, but at what cost? People must remember that the Rams were already a solid team before adding players like Odell Beckham Jr. & Von Miller. They went 10-6 in 2020 & went 12-5 in 2021. I could be wrong, but depth was not an issue like it was for Miami. This team is built to fill up the stadium and possibly end our drought of not winning a playoff game since 2000 (which I should add was the year I was born; go figure). But I wonder if this team is capable of reaching the Holy Grail. The blockbuster trades and free agent splashes brought excitement to the 305, and with Mike McDaniel at the helm, it’s changed the culture of Miami Dolphins football.

That said, I don’t think the Miami Dolphins Super Bowl aspirations are FAR away. While everyone thinks this is our only window, another window on the horizon is wide open when the big-name veterans no longer wear the Miami Dolphins uniform. I can proclaim that the Miami Dolphins Super Bowl won’t come until the years of 2026 or 2027 once some of these big contracts are offloaded. The big-name veterans I’m referring to are Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey, & Xavien Howard. I have no personal vendetta against these players, but I don’t think we’re winning a Super Bowl with them. I will admit that this is my opinion and comes from a hunch more than logic, but here’s the reasoning behind my thinking.

Who would the Miami Dolphins be without these five players? Let your imagination run wild, but it’s probably not pretty. Now, I understand that you could use this logic for any team in the NFL, and it could also be true. With unpredictable injuries, it’s scary to think that this team could go from a top-10 team to the bottom-10 section that quickly. My question for Dolfans is this: Do you want a “possible” Super Bowl team? Or do you want to build a dynasty that could stay in the championship picture for years? We have our coach and franchise QB (as polarizing as public opinion is of him, I believe he is the guy). Also, we have young players to build around on both offense & defense that could make this team a dynasty after the next decade.

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins are getting ready to head into cap space hell, and our draft capital seems pretty slim. We can only pay some of our premier players. So I say I don’t. Players like Tyreek Hill & Terron Armstead could retire in the next few seasons. But you’ll also have players like Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, & Bradley Chubb, who may look for more money or even choose to walk away from the 305. And I say, LET THEM. With the departure of those players, you have players who will be ready to step up into those starting roles and will carry this team to a Super Bowl. I have a list of players that should be prioritized by Chris Grier and made to be the cornerstones of this Miami Dolphins football team for the next ten years.

Offense

Tua Tagovailoa, QB

As I’ve mentioned before, half of this fanbase loves Tua, and the other half isn’t very fond of him for lack of better words. Regardless of how you feel, he is the guy. Every season, he has improved, and he will only continue to improve, especially under Mike McDaniel’s guise. This offense has been built around him, and it should continue to. Tua doesn’t have the physical tools most fans lust after, but he’s shown himself to be a great leader on and off the field and has what his former coach Brian Daboll calls “keyhole accuracy.” He is the Point guard of McDaniel’s offense. No matter how you feel about him, he is the best QB we’ve had since Dan Marino. To have a dynasty, we must have continuity. How many football dynasties have you seen change Quarterbacks every time things didn’t go their way? I’ll wait…Tua has shown he has the tools to take this team to the next level, so I say we ride with him until the wheels fall off. I understand the hysteria around his injury-plagued career. But Tua has consistently made it a priority to target his weaknesses every off-season. His injuries seem to be behind him. What QB goes as far as doing jiu-jitsu just to learn how to fall? Since the Miami Dolphins fans have been strangers to winning football, I don’t think they understand the patience it takes to BUILD a winning team around a franchise QB. Tua is our guy; stick with him.

Devon Achane, RB

The speedy Devon Achane won’t be your answer for a workhorse running back. He’s not going to be your three-down back. But he’ll be your Swiss army knife. Much like Darren Sproles when he played for the Philadelphia Eagles & New Orleans Saints. He gives you a weapon in both the passing and run game and offers McDaniel more plays to draw up. He’ll be Tua’s best friend on the field and one of his most reliable weapons. I see him making a huge impact, especially with maturity, and adapting his body to the NFL in the next few years. He will become a significant contributor on special teams.

Jaylen Waddle, WR

The connection between Tua and Jaylen Waddle has been exceptional since the day Waddle put on a Dolphins uniform. Their link goes back to their days in Alabama. Jaylen Waddle has undoubtedly been a safety blanket for Tua, and what QB doesn’t want that? He is the definition of dynamic with the ball in his hands. Before Tyreek Hill landed in Miami, Waddle was the go-to receiver for Tua Tagovailoa. Asinine as it sounds, this offense will run even better with Jaylen Waddle as the No.1 receiver. He seems always to find the endzone. Waddle has not scratched the surface of how dominant he can be. When Tyreek Hill rides into the sunset into the land of retirement, Waddle will be ready to fully take the reins of this WR corps and take it even further. Once Waddle cleans up his drops and becomes better as a pure catcher, all I have to say to opposing defenses is good luck, Charlie.

Erik Ezukanma, WR

We’ve yet to see Erik Ezukanma flourish, but we have caught glimpses of what he could be and what I believe he will be. Eze-E will benefit from sitting and learning under elite talent like other players on this list. With a WR coach like Wes Welker, he’s sure to get the proper development he needs. Erik Ezukanma can become an elite WR in this league and become a red zone/downfield threat. We’ve already seen what he can do with the ball in his hands and how physical he can be when run-blocking. He’s the perfect thunder to Jaylen Waddle’s lightning. Like Devon Achane, maturity and growing into his grown man body will do wonders. Watch out for Eze-E !!!

Robert Hunt, OG

Robert Hunt has easily been one of this team’s most consistent Offensive Linemen. He should be at the top of the list when discussing contract extensions. Hunt has what some may call “a dawg” in him. He’s constantly putting guys into the ground. With a dismal Offensive line for the last, well– for a very long time, I think it should be a priority to keep Robert Hunt around and make him a staple of this offensive line.

Austin Jackson, OT

Austin Jackson’s career had a rocky beginning; many fans were ready to toss him to the side. Much like Tua, injuries have been his Achilles heel. Austin Jackson has fully committed to the process the Miami Dolphins coaching staff have laid before him this off-season. He’s also embraced the responsibility of protecting Tua’s blindside. He’ll prove he can be a solid Right Tackle for the Miami Dolphins and a key component in our championship aspirations.

Alama Uluave, C

What I’m getting ready to say may be my most out-of-pocket take, and I’m okay with that. With my claims, I am okay with being wrong if it means the improvement of this football team. I’m just a fan offering an opinion and a perspective. I liked what I saw from Alama Uluave in the preseason. I know I know…it’s just preseason. But we might have found something in Uluave—no high snaps over the QB’s head like… never mind. I saw a lot of good plays from Uluave. He was creating holes and getting to the 2nd level. Even though I am impressed with Uluave’s play, I must admit that isn’t what intrigues me about him. I don’t think teams value the relationship between a Center and Quarterback enough. Seeing how big of a fan Uluave and his family were of Tua was a green flag. If I want anyone protecting me, I want it to be someone I know has my back on more than just the football field. That isn’t to say the current Offensive Lineman on this team doesn’t have Tua’s back, but with Uluave, there’s an added element. The link between their Samoan heritage is an underrated factor and could create magic on the field. Samoans are known to have hearts of gold but also to be intense & passionate warriors. Why would you not want that on your offensive line or on your football team? I think Uluave could be our center for the future and worth investing in. I could see a Peyton Manning-Jeff Saturday connection between him and Tua.

Defense

Jevon Holland, S

Jevon “Snowman” Holland may undeniably be the leader of this defense. Making him a part of your dynasty should be a no-brainer. We’ve yet to see even 1% of Jevon Holland’s dominance. He has plenty of room to grow, which should scare the rest of the league. He’s a young safety who plays physically, has a high football IQ, and plays with great instincts. Seeing Jevon Holland’s growth as a football player might be what I’m most excited to see. I hope he retires in a Miami Dolphins jersey, and if you are trying to create a dynasty with this team, he’s another critical component.

Kader Kohou, CB

As the fans love to refer to him, Darth Kader is a diamond in the rough and may be one of Miami’s most significant finds. A UDFA who earned his spot on this team and stepped up when we were plagued with injuries in our secondary. He was amongst the top rookie Cornerbacks, along with Sauce Gardner & Tariq Woolen. He is an underrated corner who is sure to earn this league’s respect. He was our top corner last year. Kohou is excellent in coverage and a physical tackler despite his small stature. His physicality might be my favorite attribute of his. Kader can easily be forgotten on a team with Xavien Howard & Jalen Ramsey, but as I have said publicly on Instagram: “Don’t forget about Kader; he is a dawg.” Kohou, being paired with another young physical corner on this list, will “feed generations” and could soon be the most physical, lockdown cornerback duo.

Cam Smith, CB

Killa Cam! It may be very early to make any judgments on Cam Smith, but as you can see from the rest of this article, I don’t mind making wild claims. It’s sports, for crying out loud; crazier things have happened. Many Miami Dolphins fans were disappointed in Chris Grier for using our first draft pick in 2023 on Cam Smith. And I was one of those fans.

Along with the rest of the fans, I was licking my chops at the idea of drafting the physically imposing Darnell Washington or another Tight End. When Cam Smith’s name was announced at the 51st pick, my first reaction was, “Who the [expletive] is that ?”. You’ll have to forgive my ignorance, Mr. Smith; I was unfamiliar with your game. Cam Smith will not be a player that brings in 10+ interceptions. But his physical play will translate well to the NFL and make him a force to be reckoned with. He flashed in training camp and in the two preseason games he played. He has the fluidity and the instincts to be a great corner in this league. He and Kader Kohou could become one of the most feared tandems in the league. The play that sticks out to me with Cam Smith is the 1st preseason game against the Falcons. The Falcons were in the Red zone and ran an outside outside run to the right. You see #24 swooping in before the running back could turn the corner, and he makes a beautiful tackle for a loss and forces it to be 4th & 5. In the next play, he wasn’t directly involved, but you could see his instincts on display when he was close to getting his hands on the ball. Cam Smith is another player I’m excited to see the growth of. He has the instincts, and once he gets the fundamentals down, he will be an exciting player on this Miami Dolphins defense.

Jaelan Phillips, OLB

As I’m typing this, Jaelen Philips is on the verge of creating a path of destruction behind him. He is a beast with a motor to match when you see him. Jaelan Phillips could be our next Jason Taylor. Wild right? I know, and I’m willing to die on that hill. Phillips is a disruptor and can get to the QB. Offenses should be afraid of #15, whether it’s getting sacks or pressure. It also must be noted that I have watched Phillips never give up on a play. He is relentless. He’s just getting started and has plenty of room to grow. Phillips is another player that I hope retires as a Miami Dolphin. Jaelan Philips has committed himself to be a better version of himself than he was the year before, and it shows. I’m salivating just thinking about the player Phillips will be in a few years. Grier should make sure to keep him in a Miami Dolphins uniform.

Channing Tindall, ILB

Some of these takes are based on who a player is, and others are based on the glimpses I’ve seen and who I believe the players could be. Channing Tindall fits the latter. The Inside Linebacker from Georgia could be a force and will benefit from the coaching of the Godfather Vic Fangio. I’ve seen growth just from last year to this year. He looks more comfortable and seems to always be in the right place. Of course, these are judgments made from preseason. But I could see Tindall emerging as the captain of his defense. The 2nd year player who ran a 4.5 has the tools to command this defense and to be an anchor. It might be sooner than we think he’ll be taking someone’s starting job on this Miami Dolphins football team. Seeing Tindall flying across the field and making plays in the preseason was a treat. He’s not as lost as he was last year. It’s a good sign, and Tindall will only grow from here on out. If you watch the tape, he’s getting better. Keep an eye out for Tindall; he could become elite, and I want him on this Dolphins football team for years.

Zach Sieler, DT

When I started writing this article, I had a choice to make. Again, this is about what I would do if I were the Miami Dolphins GM…Christian Wilkins or Zach Sieler. There are decisions to make when building a dynasty. The Miami Dolphins made that decision easier when they extended Zach Sieler’s contract before they extended Christian Wilkins. I do not think that Zach Sieler is a better football player than Christian Wilkins. But he was willing to take a team-friendly deal, which is something to note. While Wilkins is this team’s heart and soul, Chris Grier must make sacrifices. Zach Sieler is better at getting to the quarterback. But this isn’t about comparing Wilkins & Sieler. They’re both great players, but I can foresee Christian Wilkins taking his talents elsewhere. Zach Sieler could become the new heart & soul of this team. Seiler is a player who started from the bottom and got it out of the mud. He earned every penny by putting his head down and working. He is an explosive run-stopper and a quarterback eater. Apart from Jaelan Phillips, this is who I want to build my defensive line around.

You may disagree with my list; maybe you think it’s unrealistic, “Maybe it’s Maybelline.” But this is who I would build my team around if I were the GM. If you disagree with this list, then lucky for you, I’m not the GM anyway. My knowledge of structuring contracts is beginner to intermediate at best, but if there’s a way to keep all these players and build around them in the next few years, you should. Some of you may disagree with my prophetic proclamation that this current roster isn’t Super Bowl-worthy and that a Super Bowl will come in the next 3-4 years. We’ll put to the test how prophetic I am. Others reading this might say, “Hey, Bernard, I agree with your prediction and your list, but how can you build a dynasty with 13 players when there’s a 53-man roster ?”

And I agree with you; of course, Chris Grier will have to fill the holes on this team, and I hope they will be filled with solid players, whether through free agency, the draft, or even the signing of undrafted free agents. There are some essentials to ensuring a team with my listed players would succeed:

Starting caliber Left tackle & Left Guard

A versatile Tight End

A power back to pair with Devon Achane

A complementary/versatile safety next to Holland

A competent backup QB

Add a WR to Waddle & Erik Ezukanma (I would try to replicate what the Steelers had with Mike Wallace, Antonio Brown, & Emmanuel Sanders)

For god’s sake, get a cold-blooded kicker.

Everything I named may be easier said than done, but the Miami Dolphins will surely reach the highest heights with that foundation. What would you do if you were the Miami Dolphins GM? If I had to write another article, I’d also write “What I would do if I were the Miami Dolphins owner. It would include making the throwback uniforms permanent and possibly moving that stadium off of that Native American burial land…something to think about…