Is Jonathan Taylor Getting Traded to Miami in the Next 24 Hours?

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom is flying solo, talking about all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He goes over the 14 or so players Miami has cut already at the time of recording to get the roster down to 53. He also shares his thoughts on the latest news with Christian Wilkins and his contract extension. As new reports start to surface, it appears an extension may be unlikely, and Wilkins could be playing his final year as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Who’s at fault here? Did Miami screw up, or is Wilkins asking for unreasonable money? And yes, Tom has the latest rumors and information on the possibility of superstar running back Jonathan Taylor being traded to Miami in the next 24 hours or so—all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

