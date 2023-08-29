Is Jonathan Taylor Getting Traded to Miami in the Next 24 Hours?

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom is flying solo, talking about all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He goes over the 14 or so players Miami has cut already at the time of recording to get the roster down to 53. He also shares his thoughts on the latest news with Christian Wilkins and his contract extension. As new reports start to surface, it appears an extension may be unlikely, and Wilkins could be playing his final year as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Who’s at fault here? Did Miami screw up, or is Wilkins asking for unreasonable money? And yes, Tom has the latest rumors and information on the possibility of superstar running back Jonathan Taylor being traded to Miami in the next 24 hours or so—all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN) APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE PODBEAN: CLICK HERE SPOTIFY: CLICK HERE GOOGLE: CLICK HERE STITCHER: CLICK HERE TUNEIN: CLICK HERE PLAYERFM: CLICK HERE AUDIBLE: CLICK HERE Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.