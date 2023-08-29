Aaron and Josh are back reacting to the Dolphins’ preseason finale in Jacksonville and the beginning of the Dolphins’ cutdown to the 53-man roster. Plus, Zach Sieler has been given a 3-year extension worth up to $38.65 million. What does that mean for the Dolphins’ other DT looking for an extension. Plus, Jonathan Taylor watch continues! The Dolphins are one of two teams reportedly still engaged in ongoing negotiations with the Indianapolis Colts for the star running back. Will the Dolphins make a deal? Aaron and Josh discuss on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

