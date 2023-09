The Miami Dolphins nearly broke a huge record in their Week 3 win against the Denver Broncos. They absolutely gutted Russell Wilson’s team, coming away with a score of 70-20, the most points scored in a single game since 1966, and only 2-points under the record, and this is without offensive weapon Jalen Waddle. Craig Carton asks Willie Colon whether this Dolphins team is officially the best in the AFC and decides if the season is over for the Broncos.