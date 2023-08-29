It is being reported late Monday night that the Dolphins and Bears have struck a trade to send reserve offensive lineman Dan Feeney to Chicago—no word what Miami will get in return. The Dolphins signed Feeney back in March to a 1-year deal for $3.25 million. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that $2 million of his $3.2 million will remain on the Dolphins salary cap, so they are saving very little cap space with this move. Once we have word on what Miami received back in the trade, we will update the article with that information.

#Bears are acquiring OL Dan Feeney from the #Dolphins via trade, per a source. Uncertain what the compensation is at this point, but Feeney is on his way and will provide depth for the interior of the line. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 29, 2023