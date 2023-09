On ESPN GET UP Friday, they had a segment on which team should trade for Matthew Stafford. With the Rams in full rebuild mode, it is believed that, at the trade deadline, a team may look to add the veteran quarterback to improve their odds. Two of the four panelists had Miami as the destination to trade for Stafford. Watch the clip below.

ESPN Segment from earlier where the Dolphins are brought up pic.twitter.com/3VM95R0OEo — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) September 1, 2023