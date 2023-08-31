On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike talks about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. On Thursday, the Dolphins had to place running back Jeff Wilson on IR, meaning he is out for at least the first four games of the season. And in his press conference, Mike McDaniel said he “wouldn’t be surprised if he would make a return this season.” Leading some to believe Wilson will be out much longer than the four weeks. What does this mean for Raheem Mostert now, and with Salvon Ahmed and De’Von Achane injured and their status iffy for Week 1 vs. the Chargers, what is the state of Miami’s running back room? Mike also talks about the extension Alec Ingold signed, Tyreek Hill getting cleared by the NFL for his off-the-field incident, and Elijah Higgins, Miami’s 6th-round pick from this past year’s draft, who they let go being the hottest free agent on waiver claims. Plus, we have some Chrisitan Wilkins and Jonathan Taylor news as well. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

