Madman Mike & Robbie T give their overall thoughts & highlights of the Dolphins’ 20-7 victory over the Patriots. CB Noah Igbinoghene is inactive AGAIN, but the Dolphins have suitable replacements; This is still a defensive team; Assessing TUA’s performance. Can the Dolphins escape Baltimore with a victory? Rob gives you his WEEK 2 betting tips.
Damn Dolphins Podcast: Ravens-Dolphins Preview & Week 1 Takeaways
