On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo breaking down all of the news in the world of the Miami Dolphins on Friday. First, Mike reviews the news regarding Jalen Ramsey and his surgery, as it was discovered that Ramsey will be out until December after the surgery. Mike talks about who is going to be leaned on to step in and replace Ramsey on the field, why fans shouldn’t count on Nik Needham to be the person to step in and carry the load, as well as the comment from Mike McDaniel that Miami will be looking to add a veteran cornerback in the next few days. Then, Mike goes over Dalvin Cook’s media tour from Friday in which he is all but begging for Miami to make him an offer, and in the next sentence, he said the odds are high he will sign with the Jets after his visit with them this Sunday. So, we read between the lines as to the game Cook is playing here. Then Mike has a full practice rundown of what took place on the field Friday in Miami Gardens with the Dolphins’ practice. Mike talks about who played well and who didn’t. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



