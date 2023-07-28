Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey went down with a knee injury during a training camp session on Thursday and, unfortunately, required surgery that will knock him out for a big portion of the 2023 season. The veteran underwent a full meniscus repair Friday and is expected to be sidelined until December, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.
Related Posts
The Success of the 2016 Season Hinges on the Defense
July 31, 2016
Gase Says Drake Or Gore Is His Starter Just To Be An A&%hole
August 7, 2018