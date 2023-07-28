Jalen Ramsey had surgery at 1 pm on Friday, and once the doctors completed the surgery, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback needed a full meniscus repair. He will be out for over 12 weeks and most likely won’t be able to return until around December. If Ramsey had only had the “trim” operation, he could have been back in 6-8 weeks, but his situation was more severe and he had to have the full meniscus repaired. In the long-term, this is a better option for his knee overall beyond this upcoming season.

#Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey did, in fact, undergo a full meniscus repair this morning, sources say, knocking him out until December. While it takes him off the field for the first half of 2023, it is the best long-term health option for Ramsey. It likely lengthens his career. pic.twitter.com/i6j7OUhIZl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2023