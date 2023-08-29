In one of their final cuts on Tuesday, the Dolphins released WR Chosen Anderson. This opens up a little more than $1.1 million in cap space. After the 53-man roster is set, and the Dolphins move some players like Jalen Ramsey and Robert Jones to IR, they may bring Anderson back at that time. But for now, Chosen Anderson is a free agent.

None of Chosen's $1.165 M salary was guaranteed for 2023. But it would have been full guaranteed if he is on the roster Week 1. Can always bring him back later if Fins wish to. https://t.co/aOMTWMuuKW — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 29, 2023