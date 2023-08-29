The Dolphins traded CB Noah Igbinoghene to the Cowboys for CB Kelvin Joseph. Joseph was a 2nd round pick by the Cowboys in 2021. He has played in 26 games total, started 3, and has zero career interceptions. Joseph started his college career at LSU before moving to Kentucky.

Cowboys just traded Kelvin Joseph for Noah Igbinoghene, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 29, 2023

Joseph has released rap records under the pseudonym “YKDV Bossman Fat.” YKDV stands for “You Know Da Vibe”.