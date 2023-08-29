The Miami Dolphins trade offer wasn’t good enough in the end, and the Colts are keeping Jonathan Taylor. Taylor will now start the season on the PUP list, meaning he will miss the first 4 games of the season. The Colts can still trade him at any time, but now even if traded, he won’t be able to play until Week 5. The NFL Trade deadline is Oct 31st at 4 pm Eastern, and I expect Miami to circle back and inquire again about Taylor if (big IF) they have a strong start to the 2023 season. The Dolphins will open the 2023 season with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson at RB. The tandem had a nice YPC average last year, but has also missed a combined 38 games over the past 3 seasons.

No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN. With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform… pic.twitter.com/TvBXpIJCoc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023