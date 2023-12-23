Get ready for some awesome football! The Miami Dolphins are going head-to-head with the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, in Week 16. It will be a big showdown the entire country will be watching. Both teams have won 10 games and lost 4. Let us check out some important aspects.

Statistical Showdown

The Dolphins and Cowboys are scoring big this season. Miami is the leader, scoring 31.5 points per game—impressive, right? But hold on, the Cowboys are right behind them at 30.8 points per game. Sunday’s game will be like a fireworks show with lots of big plays most likely.

The Cowboys’ defense is no slouch either, standing strong at fifth place, allowing only 18.9 points per game. The Dolphins are good, too, but they are at the 14th spot, letting in an average of 21.0 points per game. It’s a defensive showdown—both teams will have a huge challenge to slow the other team down.

Miami is the yard-gaining champ, making a whopping 414.1 yards per game. The Cowboys are doing good, too, getting the sixth spot with 368.1 yards. And when it comes to defense, the Cowboys are sixth best, and the Dolphins are fifth-best in giving up yards.

Historical Context

The past is a big deal in sports. The Dolphins have a history with the Cowboys, adding some extra excitement to this game. They have played Dallas 15 times and won 7 of those games. But here is the scoop. Miami hasn’t had the best luck lately, losing the last three games since 2010. Since the 1993 Leon Lett Thanksgiving day game, Miami is 1-7 vs Dallas. Only win in that time, you ask? 2003 on Thanksgiving.

The last time these teams played in 2019, the Cowboys won big with a score of 31-6. Dak Prescott threw two touchdowns to Amari Cooper, and Tony Pollard rushed for another. Miami only got points from Jason Sanders’ field goals. Now, as the Dolphins get ready to play on their home turf at Hard Rock Stadium, they definitely want to change the story and win this time.

Injury Watch

Injuries can shake things up, and who is playing can change how the game goes. For the Dolphins, Robert Hunt is out, and Austin Jackson and Jevon Holland might not be playing. Tyreek Hill’s status is up in the air as well. On the Cowboys’ side, the absence or presence of players like Johnathan Hankins, Zack Martin, and Tyron Smith will be closely monitored.

In the NFL, where the margin between victory and defeat is often razor-thin, the health and availability of key players can tilt the scales in favor of one team. Both Dolphins and Cowboys fans are eagerly waiting to hear about these players’ status as the game gets closer.

Connections

Besides the plays and strategies on the field, there is another cool part to this game—the connections between the coaches and players. Like, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, used to work for the Dolphins.

Plus, there is a cool thing about some players. They have actually played for both teams. Like, the Dolphins’ quarterback, Mike White, used to play for the Cowboys in 2018. Check this out: Cowboys’ cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, was part of the Dolphins from 2020 to 2022. It is like a mini-reunion on the field, with players facing off against their old teammates and coaches. Not to mention Cedrick Wilson Jr is a former Cowboy player who is now in Miami.

Verdict

Fans are getting super excited as Sunday’s game between the Dolphins and Cowboys gets closer. It is not just any game. It is like a big show that captures everything awesome about the NFL. Each game is a mix of history, how well everyone’s playing now, and the surprises that come with injuries and connections.

Fans of the Dolphins and Cowboys are in for a treat. There is so much to be excited about—big plays and a chance for the Dolphins to inch closer to winning the AFC East. When the teams step onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium, football fans everywhere will be glued to their screens, ready for this epic clash.