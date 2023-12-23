The Miami Dolphins have been the center of many media narratives this season, some warranted and others not. One such narrative reared its head after a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

“The Dolphins offense is nothing without Tyreek Hill.”

Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury early in the game that kept him out until later on, and even then, he was on the field sparingly. The Dolphins offense sputtered with an opportunity to seal the game in the 4th quarter, allowing the Titans to get back on the field and score on consecutive drives. This marked the first time this season the Dolphins lost at home and to a team under .500. During the week, the media took the loss and ran with it, saying Tua and McDaniel are nothing without Tyreek Hill on the field and that the Dolphins only go as far as Hill will take them.

The Statement That Was Made

The Dolphins needed a bounceback, a get-right, a statement game. They were given that opportunity this past Sunday against the New York Jets. Tyreek Hill was a game-time decision and was ruled inactive 90 minutes before kickoff. It was a chance for Tua and McDaniel to shine without the league’s best pass catcher. The Jets came to Miami with a 5-8 record and an Aaron Rodgers’ return hovering like a guiding light over their season. The Dolphins made sure to block that light and remove any hope entirely on their way to a 30-0 commanding victory.