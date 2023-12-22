Mike McDaniel, at his media session on Friday, stated Robert Hunt will not play on Sunday vs Dallas. When asked about right tackle Austin Jackson, McDaniel said that he won’t rule out Jackson for Sunday, and he will practice in a limited role today (Friday) before they decide on his game-day status. Although, it appears unlikely Jackson will play Sunday despite what McDaniel said.

Robert Hunt OUT for Sunday. Mike McDaniel cannot rule out Austin Jackson at this time. Waiting to see how it goes today. Jackson will practice in a limited status. — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) December 22, 2023

When asked about Tyreek Hill’s status, he said Tyreek has suffered no setbacks this week and “feels good” about him ahead of Sunday’s Game. When asked if Tyreek had a high ankle sprain (which had been reported), McDaniel didn’t answer that question.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) & RB De’Von Achane (toe) practiced again today. Both likely to play Sunday vs. Cowboys. Infusion of speed/playmaking for Miami + details for folks needing them in their fantasy football playoffs. From @nflnetwork The Insiders with @MikeGarafolo: pic.twitter.com/BdzCBIV6tW — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 22, 2023

In regards to Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard, and Deshon Elliot, each of them is at a different spot in their recovery. Howard wants to play, but McDaniel said they need clearance from Dolphins Trainers first before he can play in a game. Elliott is in the final stages of concussion protocol, so if there are no setbacks, there is a good chance he will return.

Howard will still need clearance from Dolphins trainers to play Sunday. Dolphins have been vigilant about protecting players from themselves to minimize risk of injuries worsening. When do the players get a lot more say? McDaniel addressed that today (see my last tweet please). https://t.co/8QArt263Vx — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 22, 2023

For Jevon Holland, the news isn’t as good. His two sprained MCLs are a 4-6 week injury, we are at the four-week part, and he isn’t practicing yet in full. He most likely will need another week or so before he can return to the field.