A big AFC East matchup awaits in Week 4 between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins are 3-0 and coming off a 70-point win over the Denver Broncos, while the Bills have been rolling with 38-10 and 37-3 wins against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and James Jones (from Boulder!) predict whether Tua Tagovailoa will dethrone Josh Allen and ultimately take the division crown from Bills Mafia.