 

Miami Dolphins fans from around the world erupted in celebration on Thursday night when the team selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th overall pick. Here are some of the videos of how Miami Dolphins Fans reacted when the pick was announced by commissioner Roger Goodell. (WARNING: Some of the videos do have Foul Language) 

