Miami Dolphins fans from around the world erupted in celebration on Thursday night when the team selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th overall pick. Here are some of the videos of how Miami Dolphins Fans reacted when the pick was announced by commissioner Roger Goodell. (WARNING: Some of the videos do have Foul Language)

You will need to bleep out my F-bomb haha. pic.twitter.com/xvbsfRYzz1 — Brennan Emenhiser (@Phindiana13) April 24, 2020

I’m a big boy @ian693 But man my family was excited!!!! pic.twitter.com/9x4pChA3pH — james prine (@jprine1980) April 24, 2020

Excuse the language but I think it’s warranted. pic.twitter.com/IJhJS9lJzM — Anthony Haydar (@AmpHaydar) April 24, 2020

Here's mine…. 😂🤦‍♂️It was 3am UK time. So I had to be quiet 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pdlo5XIKxa — Chris Murray (@MurrayC89) April 24, 2020

Wife capture my reaction. We just closed on our yesterday so that’s why it’s mostly empty. pic.twitter.com/IsrELrQsV1 — Chris Winn (@ChrisWinn211) April 24, 2020

@Tuaamann I think it’s safe to say my son is happy you’re joining our team. #tearsofjoy welcome to the @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/kkKNRJI1GC — Mike Bresnahan (@Bresnahan) April 24, 2020

ICYMI: Here is our own @AmplifiedtoRock’s reaction to the #Dolphins’ first pick last night. Hear this and more on our draft review show on @DolphinsTalk.com! https://t.co/UF7T9B70Cg pic.twitter.com/pDwkUhwR4o — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕖 𝕆𝕝𝕕 𝔻𝕠𝕝𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕤 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨 (@SameOldDolphins) April 24, 2020

