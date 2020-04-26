Below is the list of undrafted free agents who have agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins. (We will be constantly updating this list so please keep checking back for updates throughout the day Sunday)

Dolphins have agreed to contract with undrafted Middle State rookie DE Tyshun Render, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 25, 2020

With the draft over, the rush for undrafted free agents has begun: One for the #Dolphins is Ole Miss DT Benito Jones, the 6-foot-1, 316-pounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Donell Stanley (C/G, South Carolina) is signing with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent. Talented and versatile lineman who many teams were interested in. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 25, 2020

And there's more: Division II McKendree University announces Dolphins have signed WR Matt Cole, who had 43 catches, 939 yards and 12 TDs last season and excelled as returner. That's a 91st Fins player, but draft picks aren't signed. Dolphins must be at 90 when everyone signed. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 26, 2020

Per source, Dolphins agree to terms with Arkansas State receiver Kirk Merritt, who had 70 catches for 806 yards and 12 TDs. He had 14 offers. Can play slot, boundary and return kicks. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 26, 2020

This is neat: Bryce Sterk, an All American DE at Montana State (FCS) is signing with Dolphins as tight end, per source. He hasn't played TE signed high school in Washington state. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 25, 2020

Per source, Dolphins have agreed to terms with Iowa State 305-pound DL Ray Lima, who had 10.5 career tackles for loss — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 26, 2020

